STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.09 percent and the NSE index lower 0.17 percent, tracking cues from subdued regional markets. Caution also prevails ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts due on Thursday

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 60.90/91 per dollar against the previous close of 60.8150/8250 after foreign investors sold Indian shares worth $30.53 million on Monday, provisional data from exchange showed.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.45 percent; traders cite profit taking after the yield hit a one-year low of 8.42 percent on Monday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 bps at 7.82 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.00/8.05 percent compared with the previous close of 7.15/7.20 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)