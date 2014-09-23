STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 1.3 percent and the NSE index 1.26 percent lower, tracking a fall in European markets. Profit-taking also seen in blue-chips such as ONGC and Tata Motors.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 60.94/95 per dollar against the previous close of 60.8150/8250, tracking falls in domestic shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.46 percent. Traders cite profit-taking after the yield hit a one-year low of 8.42 percent on Monday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 bps at 7.82 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, higher from the previous close of 7.15/7.20 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)