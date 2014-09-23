STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index down 1.3 percent and the NSE index
1.26 percent lower, tracking a fall in European markets.
Profit-taking also seen in blue-chips such as ONGC and Tata
Motors.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 60.94/95 per
dollar against the previous close of 60.8150/8250, tracking
falls in domestic shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.46
percent. Traders cite profit-taking after the yield hit a
one-year low of 8.42 percent on Monday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 bps at 7.82 percent,
while the one-year rate steady at 8.40 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, higher from the
previous close of 7.15/7.20 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)