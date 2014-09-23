STOCKS
----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.58 percent and the NSE
index also fell 1.58 percent, marking their biggest single-day
fall in about two-and-a-half months as blue-chips tracked weaker
global shares on disappointment over European manufacturing data
and concerns about an unemployment measure in a survey in China.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 60.94/95 per
dollar against the previous close of 60.8150/8250, as shares
slumped after weak global manufacturing surveys raised growth
concerns, while month-end dollar demand from importers also hurt
sentiment for the local unit.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points at
8.47 percent, as investors took profits ahead of the
government's announcement of its borrowing plans for the second
half of the fiscal year.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 3 bps at 7.83
percent, while the one-year rate ended flat at 8.40 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended at 7.60/7.65 percent, higher from
the previous close of 7.15/7.20 percent but below the repo rate
as liquidity is seen comfortable.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)