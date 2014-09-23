STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.58 percent and the NSE index also fell 1.58 percent, marking their biggest single-day fall in about two-and-a-half months as blue-chips tracked weaker global shares on disappointment over European manufacturing data and concerns about an unemployment measure in a survey in China.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 60.94/95 per dollar against the previous close of 60.8150/8250, as shares slumped after weak global manufacturing surveys raised growth concerns, while month-end dollar demand from importers also hurt sentiment for the local unit.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points at 8.47 percent, as investors took profits ahead of the government's announcement of its borrowing plans for the second half of the fiscal year.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 3 bps at 7.83 percent, while the one-year rate ended flat at 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 7.60/7.65 percent, higher from the previous close of 7.15/7.20 percent but below the repo rate as liquidity is seen comfortable. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)