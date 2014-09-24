(Corrects day of derivatives expiry in 'stocks' and buyback in 'bonds' to Thursday)

STOCKS

Indian shares edge lower, with the NSE index down 0.10 percent, tracking weak Asian shares. Caution remains ahead of the monthly derivatives contract expiry due on Thursday.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades weaker at 60.98/99 per dollar against the previous close of 60.94/95, tracking dollar index which rises to a four-year peak against a basket of major currencies.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.47 percent, ahead of the 80-billion-rupee bond buyback on Thursday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.84 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, higher from the previous close of 7.60/7.65 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)