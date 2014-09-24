STOCKS

Indian shares edge lower, with the NSE index down 0.23 percent, tracking weak global markets. Caution prevails ahead of the top court's ruling on coal blocks allocated by the government since 1993, due at 2 p.m India time.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades little changed at 60.93/94 per dollar against the previous close of 60.94/95, but off session low of 61.05 on custodian bank dollar sales. However, demand from oil firms limits gains, traders say.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.47 percent, ahead of the 80-billion-rupee bond buyback on Thursday and borrowing calendar schedule for the second half of the year due on Friday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.83 percent, while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 8.38 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent, higher from the previous close of 7.60/7.65 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)