STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.12 percent lower, while the broader NSE index ended down 0.19 percent, as resources firms such as Jindal Steel and Power, and public sector lenders that lent to them, slumped after the country's top court cancelled most coal blocks allocated since 1993.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended little changed at 60.96/97 per dollar against the previous close of 60.94/95, after the cancellation of coal blocks allocations raised concerns that more coal would be imported, but the currency recovered to end almost flat for the day on dollar sales from custodian banks.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 8.48 percent, after the scrapping of almost all of the coal blocks allocated to companies over the past two decades raised concerns the country would need to import more coal to make up for the shortfall and widen the trade deficit.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 1 bp at 7.84 percent, while the one-year rate ended flat at 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 8.00/8.05 percent, higher from the previous close of 7.60/7.65 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)