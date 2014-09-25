STOCKS

Indian shares edge lower, with the broader NSE index down 0.21 percent and the fall led by oil and gas explorers such as Reliance Industries Ltd and Oil and Natural Gas Corp after the government delayed its decision on gas price hike. Coal users also continue to fall after India's top court on Wednesday scrapped most coal block allocations.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.02/03 per dollar against the previous close of 60.96/97, on month-end importer demand.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.48 percent, as traders await the outcome of the buyback for immediate direction. India will buy back 80 billion rupees worth of bonds later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.83 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate flat at 8.00/8.05 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)