STOCKS

----------------------

Indian shares edge lower, with the broader NSE index down 0.55 percent as banking and power stocks fall after India's top court on Wednesday scrapped most coal block allocations.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.10/11 per dollar against the previous close of 60.96/97, tracking lower domestic shares and month-end demand from importers.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.47 percent, as traders await the outcome of the 80-billion-rupee worth bond buyback later in the day for immediate direction.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.84 percent, while the one-year rate also flat at 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate flat at 8.00/8.05 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)