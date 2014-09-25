STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index closed 1.03 percent lower and the broader NSE index down 1.10 percent, as lenders and other coal-related firms remained under pressure a day after the country's top court scrapped all but four of 218 coal blocks allocated by the government since 1993.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 61.34/35 per dollar against the previous close of 60.96/97, after hitting its lowest level in one-and-a-half months, weighed down by a sharp fall in the domestic share market and demand for the greenback from importers, but the central bank stepped in to limit further losses.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 8.49 percent, after a government bonds buyback result disappointed traders, while caution prevailed ahead of the government's announcement of the borrowing calendar for October-March period.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 1 bp up at 7.85 percent, while the one-year rate ended flat at 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 7.95/8.00 as against previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)