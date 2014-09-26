STOCKS

Indian shares edge up, with the broader NSE index 0.25 percent higher, as blue-chips recover on value-buying after three days of falls.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.42/43 per dollar against the previous close of 61.34/35, on broad dollar gains and month-end demand from importers.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.47 percent ahead of the borrowing schedule and the 120 billion rupees debt sale.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 7.83 percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 bp to 8.39 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent against Thursday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)