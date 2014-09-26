UPDATE 3-Indian businessman Mallya granted bail in London extradition hearing
* Mallya calls news of arrest "media hype" (Updates throughout, adds background)
STOCKS
----------------------
Indian shares edge lower in volatile trade, with the broader NSE index down 0.10 percent, tracking lower global shares and on caution as FIIs continue to remain sellers.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.41/42 per dollar against the previous close of 61.34/35, on month-end demand from importers.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.46 percent ahead of the borrowing schedule and the 120 billion rupees debt sale.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7.84 percent, while the one-year rate also falls 1 bp to 8.39 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent against Thursday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.49 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)