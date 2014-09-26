STOCKS

Indian shares edge lower in volatile trade, with the broader NSE index down 0.10 percent, tracking lower global shares and on caution as FIIs continue to remain sellers.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.41/42 per dollar against the previous close of 61.34/35, on month-end demand from importers.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.46 percent ahead of the borrowing schedule and the 120 billion rupees debt sale.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7.84 percent, while the one-year rate also falls 1 bp to 8.39 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent against Thursday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)