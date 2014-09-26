UPDATE 3-Indian businessman Mallya granted bail in London extradition hearing
* Mallya calls news of arrest "media hype" (Updates throughout, adds background)
STOCKS
----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.6 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.72 percent higher, snapping a three-day losing streak as rate-sensitive stocks such as IDFC Ltd jumped after Standard and Poor's raised India's sovereign credit outlook to "stable" from "negative".
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 61.14/15 per dollar against the previous close of 61.34/35, after S&P raised the country's sovereign rating outlook, with the recovery in local shares also aiding.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 5 basis points at 8.44 percent after the upgrade in India's credit outlook by S&P, raising the prospects of greater foreign portfolio investors in bond markets.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 7 bps lower at 7.78 percent, while the one-year rate ended 2 bps lower at 8.38 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended lower at 7.00/7.10 percent, against Thursday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
