STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.6 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.72 percent higher, snapping a three-day losing streak as rate-sensitive stocks such as IDFC Ltd jumped after Standard and Poor's raised India's sovereign credit outlook to "stable" from "negative".

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 61.14/15 per dollar against the previous close of 61.34/35, after S&P raised the country's sovereign rating outlook, with the recovery in local shares also aiding.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 5 basis points at 8.44 percent after the upgrade in India's credit outlook by S&P, raising the prospects of greater foreign portfolio investors in bond markets.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 7 bps lower at 7.78 percent, while the one-year rate ended 2 bps lower at 8.38 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended lower at 7.00/7.10 percent, against Thursday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)