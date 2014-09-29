STOCKS

Indian shares flat, with the broader NSE index down 0.01 percent, tracking weak Asian shares in the face of political unrest in Hong Kong. Caution remains as foreign investors sold shares in each of the three sessions till Friday.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.41/42 per dollar against Friday's close of 61.14/15, tracking weak Asian currencies. Month-end demand from importers also hurts.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.46 percent; traders say upgrade in India's sovereign rating outlook by S&P has already been factored into the prices. The market now awaits RBI's monetary policy review on Tuesday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.78 percent, while the one-year rate 1 bp lower at 8.37 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent against Friday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)