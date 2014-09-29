STOCKS

----------------------

Indian shares edge up, with the broader NSE index 0.09 percent higher, bucking the weak trend in Asian peers in the face of political unrest in Hong Kong. Exporters gain after the USD/INR pair rebounds, tracking weak Asian currencies.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.43/44 per dollar against Friday's close of 61.14/15, tracking weak Asian currencies. Month-end demand from importers also hurts.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.47 percent as traders awaits RBI's monetary policy review on Tuesday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 7.79 percent, while the one-year rate 1 bp lower at 8.37 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate at 7.80/7.90 percent, up from Friday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)