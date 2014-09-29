STOCKS

----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.11 percent and the broader NSE index 0.12 percent lower, as rate-sensitive firms such as ICICI Bank Ltd felt the pinch a day ahead of the central bank's policy review, but exporters such as IT firms and drugmakers cashed in on the rupee's weakness.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 61.53/54 per dollar against Friday's close of 61.14/15, after an upward revision in U.S. quarterly growth data raised concerns about earlier-than-expected interest rate hikes there, while caution also prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy review.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points at 8.49 percent as investors pared positions ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on Tuesday while weakness in the local currency also hurt the bonds.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 5 bps higher at 7.83 percent, while the one-year rate rose 3 bps to 8.41 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate ended at 7.60/7.70 percent, up from Friday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)