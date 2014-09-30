STOCKS
----------------------
Indian shares flat, with the broader NSE index up 0.05
percent, ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.61/62 per
dollar against Monday's close of 61.53/54, on month-end demand
from importers. Asian currencies trading mixed versus the
dollar. Caution also remains ahead of the RBI policy review.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.48
percent. Traders awaiting the outcome of the central bank's
policy meeting where it is widely expected to leave rates
unchanged.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.83 percent,
while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.40 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent, up from Monday's
close of 7.60/7.70 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)