STOCKS

Indian shares flat, with the broader NSE index up 0.05 percent, ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.61/62 per dollar against Monday's close of 61.53/54, on month-end demand from importers. Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. Caution also remains ahead of the RBI policy review.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.48 percent. Traders awaiting the outcome of the central bank's policy meeting where it is widely expected to leave rates unchanged.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.83 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent, up from Monday's close of 7.60/7.70 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)