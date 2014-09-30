STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index up 0.87 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.83 percent higher as blue-chips such as HDFC gain on
value-buying.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee marginally lower at 61.55/56
per dollar against Monday's close of 61.53/54, tracking Asian
currencies. However, strength in domestic stocks limits the
fall.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.49 percent,
retreating from pre-policy levels, after the central bank said
upside risks to its January 2016 inflation target of 6 percent
are significant and its future policy stance will be influenced
by this inflation target.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.83 percent,
while the one-year rate flat at 8.41 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 8.15/8.20 percent, up from Monday's
close of 7.60/7.70 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)