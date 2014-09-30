STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.87 percent and the broader NSE index 0.83 percent higher as blue-chips such as HDFC gain on value-buying.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee marginally lower at 61.55/56 per dollar against Monday's close of 61.53/54, tracking Asian currencies. However, strength in domestic stocks limits the fall.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.49 percent, retreating from pre-policy levels, after the central bank said upside risks to its January 2016 inflation target of 6 percent are significant and its future policy stance will be influenced by this inflation target.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.83 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 8.41 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.15/8.20 percent, up from Monday's close of 7.60/7.70 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)