STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.13 percent and the broader NSE index 0.07 percent higher, marking their fourth consecutive quarterly gain as blue-chips rose on hopes upcoming earnings and auto sales will show the economy remains on the mend, while the central bank's decision to keep rates unchanged had little impact.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 61.7450/7550 per dollar against Monday's close of 61.53/54, as the dollar continued to strengthen against emerging market currencies over growing bets for an early hike in U.S. interest rates.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 8.51 percent, after rising to their highest level in 2-1/2 weeks, as the central bank said it plans to cut banks' held-to-maturity ratio by 2 percentage points in stages starting in January.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 4 bps higher at 7.87 percent, while the one-year rate also rose 4 bps to 8.45 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 8.05/8.15 percent, up from Monday's close of 7.60/7.70 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)