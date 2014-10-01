STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.02 percent and the broader NSE index 0.04 percent lower, tracking Asian shares as continued civil unrest in Hong Kong saps confidence. Foreign investors sold shares worth 4.86 billion rupees on Tuesday, exchange data shows.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.76/77 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 61.7450/7550, after falling as low as 61.95, as traders unwound positions ahead of holidays and at a time when the greenback is gaining globally.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.48 percent, as some bargain-buying seen after yields rose to 8.52 percent, the highest since Sept. 11, on Tuesday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.87 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.44 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent against Tuesday's close of 8.05/8.15 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)