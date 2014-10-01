STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.20 percent and the broader NSE index 0.20 percent lower with oil and gas explorers leading falls on lower crude oil prices. Traders also await the government's decision on raising gas prices by Nov. 15.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee little changed at 61.76/77 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 61.7450/7550, retreating from its low of 61.95 hit earlier in the day as traders pare positions ahead of holidays; markets will be shut from Thursday to Monday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.49 percent, as some bargain-buying seen after yields rose to 8.52 percent, the highest since Sept. 11, on Tuesday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.87 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.44 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's six-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent against Tuesday's close of 8.05/8.15 percent for one-day funds. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)