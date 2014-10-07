STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.37 percent and the broader NSE index 0.42 percent lower, as metal stocks fall on concerns over growth in China. Caution also remain as overseas investors sold Indian shares on Wednesday.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.41/42 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 61.61/62, tracking strength in other Asian currencies against the dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.45 percent on strong volumes after long weekend and as Brent crude falls to 27-month low.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 basis points at 7.82 percent while one-year rate 3 bps lower at 8.41 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rates at 8.00/8.05 percent. Cash rates closed at 7.40/7.50 percent on Wednesday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)