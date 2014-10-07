STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index falls 0.59 percent and the broader NSE index 0.67 percent lower as blue-chips dip. Caution remain as overseas investors sold Indian shares on Wednesday.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.34/35 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 61.61/62, on bunched up dollar inflows. Strong Asian currencies also help.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.45 percent on strong volumes after long weekend and as Brent crude falls to 27-month low.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate is down 8 basis points at 7.78 percent while one-year rate is down 4 bps at 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

One-day cash rates at 8.00/8.05 percent. Cash rates closed at 7.40/7.50 percent on Wednesday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)