STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.11 percent and the broader NSE index closed 1.17 percent lower, marking their lowest closing level in nearly two months as cyclical stocks such as Hindalco Industries declined ahead of the earnings reporting season.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 61.43/44 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 61.61/62, on bunched-up dollar inflows following a five-day weekend but losses in the domestic share market and demand for the greenback from importers prevented further gains.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3 basis points at 8.45 percent as concerns over inflation eased with global oil prices declining while a stronger rupee and value buying after a long weekend also aided sentiment in bonds.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 6 basis points lower at 7.80 percent while one-year rate closed down 3 bps at 8.41 percent.

CALL MONEY

One-day cash rates ended below repo rate at 7.30/7.40 percent. Six-day cash rates closed at 7.40/7.50 percent on Wednesday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)