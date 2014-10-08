STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.06 percent and the broader NSE index 0.13 percent lower, tracking weak Asian and U.S. markets, which fell on worries about waning global growth.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee little changed at 61.41/42 per dollar against previous close of 61.43/44, as positive growth forecast for India from the International Monetary Fund getting offset by losses in shares. Asian currencies trading mixed compared with the dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.44 percent on lower global crude prices and IMF forecast.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.80 percent, while one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05, up from Tuesday's close of 7.30/7.40 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)