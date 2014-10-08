STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.1 percent and the broader NSE index 0.15 percent lower, led by technology and healthcare stocks.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee marginally stronger at 61.40/41 per dollar against its previous close of 61.43/44, as sentiment improves after positive growth forecast for India from the International Monetary Fund. However, losses in stocks limit the rise

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.42 percent amid strong volumes. Bonds worth nearly 363 billion rupees ($5.91 billion) change hands by mid-day, against a recent full-day average of 300 billion rupees(4.89 billion US dollar).

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 5 basis points to 7.75 percent, while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 8.39 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, up from Tuesday's close of 7.30/7.40 percent. (1 US dollar = 61.3950 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)