STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.1 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.12 percent lower, as exporters slumped after weak macroeconomic data stoked worries about global economic growth.

RUPEE

The partially convertible ended stronger at 61.3950/4050 per dollar against its previous close of 61.43/44, on the back of heavy foreign fund buying of domestic debt while the International Monetary Fund's upward revision in the country's growth outlook also aided sentiment.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 4 basis points at 8.41 percent after hitting its lowest in more than a year, on speculation that the government may soon announce the enhancement of debt limits for foreign portfolio investors.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 8 bps lower at 7.72 percent, while the one-year rate closed down 5 bps at 8.36 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 8.05/8.10 percent, up from Tuesday's close of 7.30/7.40 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)