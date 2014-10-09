STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 1.09 percent and the broader NSE index 1.08 percent higher, on course to snap a three-day losing streak tracking firm U.S. and Asian markets after dovish Fed comments.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trading stronger at 61.08/09 per dollar against its previous close of 61.3950/4050, after Fed's September meeting minutes released late on Wednesday suggested it was in no hurry to raise rates.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 6 basis points at 8.47 percent after RBI's open market bond sale announcement late on Wednesday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate 4 bps higher at 7.76 percent, and the one-year rate also up 3 bps at 8.39 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent, down from Wednesday's close of 8.05/8.10 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)