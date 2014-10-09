STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 1.47 percent and the broader NSE
index 1.43 percent higher, tracking strength in global markets
after dovish Fed comments.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trading stronger at 60.91/92
per dollar against its previous close of 61.3950/4050, tracking
strength in shares after Fed's September meeting minutes
released late on Wednesday suggested it was in no hurry to raise
rates.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 6 basis points at 8.47
percent after RBI says it would conduct a 100 billion rupee
($1.64 billion) open market sale of bonds on Oct. 13.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate 2 bps higher at 7.74
percent, and the one-year rate also up 2 bps at 8.38 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.15/8.20 percent, up from Wednesday's
close of 8.05/8.10 percent.
(1 US dollar = 60.9100 Indian rupee)
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)