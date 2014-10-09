STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 1.47 percent and the broader NSE index 1.43 percent higher, tracking strength in global markets after dovish Fed comments.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trading stronger at 60.91/92 per dollar against its previous close of 61.3950/4050, tracking strength in shares after Fed's September meeting minutes released late on Wednesday suggested it was in no hurry to raise rates.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 6 basis points at 8.47 percent after RBI says it would conduct a 100 billion rupee ($1.64 billion) open market sale of bonds on Oct. 13.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate 2 bps higher at 7.74 percent, and the one-year rate also up 2 bps at 8.38 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.15/8.20 percent, up from Wednesday's close of 8.05/8.10 percent. (1 US dollar = 60.9100 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)