STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 1.49 percent and the broader NSE index 1.50 percent higher, snapping a three-day losing streak, as hopes the Federal Reserve would not rush into raising U.S. interest rates boosted heavyweight banks and blue chips such as Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 61.04/05 per dollar against its previous close of 61.3950/4050, after hitting its highest level in over two weeks after the U.S. Federal Reserve's September policy meeting minutes suggested it was in no hurry to raise interest rates.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 6 basis points at 8.47 percent, after the Reserve Bank of India's unexpected bonds sale announcement, halting three straight days of losses in yields.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 2 basis points lower at 7.70 percent, while the one-year rate ended unchanged at 8.36 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 7.90/8.00 percent, little lower than Wednesday's close of 8.05/8.10 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)