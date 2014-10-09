STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 1.49 percent and the broader NSE
index 1.50 percent higher, snapping a three-day losing streak,
as hopes the Federal Reserve would not rush into raising U.S.
interest rates boosted heavyweight banks and blue chips such as
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 61.04/05
per dollar against its previous close of 61.3950/4050, after
hitting its highest level in over two weeks after the U.S.
Federal Reserve's September policy meeting minutes suggested it
was in no hurry to raise interest rates.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 6 basis points at
8.47 percent, after the Reserve Bank of India's unexpected bonds
sale announcement, halting three straight days of losses in
yields.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 2 basis points
lower at 7.70 percent, while the one-year rate ended unchanged
at 8.36 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended at 7.90/8.00 percent, little lower
than Wednesday's close of 8.05/8.10 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)