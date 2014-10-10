STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.96 percent and the broader NSE index 0.99 percent lower, tracking fall in global shares on worries about weak German export data.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.12/13 per dollar against its previous close of 61.04/05, tracking weak Asian currencies and shares. Weak German export data raises fears of recession in the heart of Europe. Most Asian stock indexes down.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.46 percent on bargain-hunting after Thursday's steep decline. Fall in global crude prices helping sentiment for bonds.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.70 percent, while the one-year rate 1 basis point down at 8.35 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent, little changed from Thursday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)