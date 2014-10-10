STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.66 percent and the broader NSE index 0.69 percent lower, tracking a fall in global shares on worries about weak German export data.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.22/23 per dollar against its previous close of 61.04/05, tracking weak shares and as state-run banks buy on behalf of oil companies.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.46 percent as traders await the 150-billion-rupee debt sale results for direction.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.71 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.36 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent, little changed from Thursday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)