US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.66 percent and the broader NSE index 0.69 percent lower, tracking a fall in global shares on worries about weak German export data.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.22/23 per dollar against its previous close of 61.04/05, tracking weak shares and as state-run banks buy on behalf of oil companies.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.46 percent as traders await the 150-billion-rupee debt sale results for direction.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.71 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.36 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent, little changed from Thursday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss