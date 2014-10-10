STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.28 percent and the broader NSE index 1.26 percent lower, as blue-chips continued to be hit by concerns that weaker global markets would dent demand from foreign investors, although Infosys Ltd surged after earnings beat estimates.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 61.34/35 per dollar against its previous close of 61.04/05, snapping four sessions of gains as tumbling global markets raised fears about foreign investments while caution also prevailed ahead of key inflation data due next week.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 8.46 percent as traders covered positions after a sharp sell-off in the previous session.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 1 basis point higher at 7.71 percent while the one-year rate ended 1 basis point lower at 8.35 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 7.95/8.00 percent, little changed from Thursday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)