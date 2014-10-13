STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.55 percent and the broader NSE index 0.54 percent lower, tracking global markets which fell on growth concerns.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.23/24 per dollar against Friday's close of 61.34/35, tracking strength in most of the Asian currencies. However, traders remain cautious as nervousness grips global markets over economic growth fears.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.44 percent, tracking a stronger rupee. Traders await bond sale of 100 billion rupees via open market operation by the central bank later in the day and CPI data due at 1200 GMT.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate 4 basis points lower at 7.67 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.35 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate unchanged from Friday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)