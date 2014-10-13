STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.15 percent and the broader NSE index up 0.02 percent, tracking weak global shares. However, gains in technology and metals shares limits fall.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.25/26 per dollar against Friday's close of 61.34/35, tracking stronger Asian currencies on relief from solid China trade data.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.44 percent, ahead of bond sale of 100 billion rupees via open market operations by the central bank later in the day and CPI data due at 1200 GMT.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate 4 basis points lower at 7.67 percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 bp at 8.34 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate at 7.85/7.90, marginally lower from Friday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)