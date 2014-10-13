STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.33 percent and the broader NSE index 0.31 percent higher, as stocks of blue-chip companies recovered from recent losses, tracking positive cues from European markets, while technology shares rose for a second consecutive day.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 61.0950/1050 per dollar against Friday's close of 61.34/35, after stronger-than-expected China trade data lifted risk appetite for emerging market assets by easing some of the recent concerns about the global economy.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.42 percent, on hopes data later in the day would show easing inflation and after a 65.82 billion rupee ($1.08 billion) open market bond sale came largely within expectations.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 11 basis points lower at 7.60 percent, while the one-year rate ended 3 basis points lower at 8.32 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 7.75/7.80, lower from Friday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent. (1 US dollar = 61.0550 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)