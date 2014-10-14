STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.05 percent and the broader NSE index down 0.03 percent, trading largely flat as gains in rate-sensitive stocks on rate cut hopes after CPI inflation slowed sharply in September were offset by drop in technology stocks on profit-taking from recent gains.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.00/61.01 per dollar against previous close of 61.0950/1050, after record low retail inflation data. Most Asian currencies also trading stronger compared to the dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.38 percent, after falling to as low as 8.3589 percent in early deals, as retail inflation data for September, released after market hours on Monday, came in below market expectations.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 6 basis points at 7.54 percent, while the one-year rate 5 basis points lower at 8.27 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.10, higher from Monday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)