STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index flat and the broader NSE index 0.06 percent lower, as DLF slumps to a record low after the market regulator barred it from tapping the capital markets for three years. Technology stocks drop on profit-taking after recent gains.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.13/14 per dollar against the previous close of 61.0950/1050, tracking weakness in domestic shares. The dollar rebounds modestly against the yen and the euro following steep falls overnight.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.39 percent, retreating from lows of 8.3589 percent in early deals. Wholesale and retail inflation eased, but the risk of price shocks is expected to prevent the central bank from cutting interest rates soon.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 basis points at 7.57 percent, while the one-year rate 6 basis points lower at 8.26 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent, higher from Monday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)