STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.13 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.26 percent lower, as DLF Ltd plunged after the market regulator banned it from tapping capital markets, although broader losses were capped as Reliance Industries gained after better-than-expected earnings and lenders rose on easing inflation.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 61.41/42 per dollar against the previous close of 61.0950/1050, retreating from a nearly three-week high hit earlier in the day as growing worries about global economic growth sparked a recovery in the dollar, offsetting data showing sharply easing domestic inflation.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 8.40 percent, after data showed sharply slowing inflation, while strong buying interest from foreign funds also bolstered sentiment.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 3 basis points at 7.57 percent, while the one-year rate closed 4 basis points lower at 8.28 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 9.00/9.05 percent, higher than Monday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)