STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.13 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.02 percent, on early exit polls indicating BJP to win the Maharashtra and Haryana state elections which could help push key reforms, traders say. Caution remains due to a fall in Asia over global economy worries.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.60/61 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 61.41/42, as traders cite concerns after India's trade deficit widened in September.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.36 percent, after opening at a 13-month low of 8.35 percent. Traders say a drop in retail and wholesale price inflation data released earlier this week continuing to cheer sentiment.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 9 basis points at 7.48 percent, while the one-year rate 15 bps lower at 8.13 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.15/8.20 percent, lower than Tuesday's close of 9.00/9.05 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)