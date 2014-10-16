STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.31 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.41 percent lower, tracking weak Asian shares on
concerns over the global economy.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.57/58 per
dollar against Tuesday's close of 61.41/42 as dollar creeps back
on growth worries. Weak shares also hurt.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.36
percent, after opening at a 13-month low of 8.35 percent.
Traders say a drop in retail and wholesale price inflation data
released earlier this week continuing to cheer sentiment.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 7 basis points at
7.50 percent, while the one-year rate 15 bps lower at 8.13
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent, lower than Tuesday's
close of 9.00/9.05 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)