STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.31 percent and the broader NSE index 0.41 percent lower, tracking weak Asian shares on concerns over the global economy.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.57/58 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 61.41/42 as dollar creeps back on growth worries. Weak shares also hurt.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.36 percent, after opening at a 13-month low of 8.35 percent. Traders say a drop in retail and wholesale price inflation data released earlier this week continuing to cheer sentiment.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 7 basis points at 7.50 percent, while the one-year rate 15 bps lower at 8.13 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent, lower than Tuesday's close of 9.00/9.05 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)