STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.33 percent and the broader NSE index closed 1.47 percent lower, as companies seen most exposed to the global economy such as Hindalco Industries and Sesa Sterlite declined tracking a downturn in global markets.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 61.8350/8450 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 61.41/42, posting its biggest single-day loss in a month, hurt by data showing a widening trade deficit and by the slump in local shares as part of a global market sell-off, but intervention from the central bank prevented steeper losses.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3 basis points at 8.37 percent, as a continued fall in global crude oil prices and a sharp decline in U.S. treasury yields cheered sentiment while the recent fall in domestic inflation also aided.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 6 bps at 7.51 percent, while the one-year rate closed 11 bps lower at 8.17 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 6.85/6.90 percent, much lower than Tuesday's close of 9.00/9.05 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)