STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.11 percent and the broader NSE index 0.14 percent higher, tracking higher Asian stocks after positive US data calms investor nerves. However IT stocks slump on earnings disappointment.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.60/61 per dollar against previous close of 61.8350/8450, tracking stronger Asian currencies follwoing solid U.S. unemployment data and industrial output.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.39 percent, tracking spike in oil prices and U.S. treasury yields. Traders say some position cutting also likely ahead of the 150-billion-rupee debt sale later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 bps at 7.53 percent, while the one-year rate also rises 2 basis points at 8.19 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, higher than Thursday's close of 6.85/6.90 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)