STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.42 percent and the broader NSE index 0.45 percent higher, in line with gains in global markets. Banking stocks surge.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.54/55 per dollar against previous close of 61.8350/8450, tracking gains in domestic shares and strength in other Asian currencies.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis points at 8.38 percent, ahead of the 150-billion-rupee debt sale later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 bps at 7.53 percent, while the one-year rate also rises 2 basis points to 8.19 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, higher than Thursday's close of 6.85/6.90 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)