French stocks slip in flat European market as vote nears
* European earnings kick off in earnest next week (Adds details, updates prices)
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.42 percent and the broader NSE index 0.45 percent higher, in line with gains in global markets. Banking stocks surge.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.54/55 per dollar against previous close of 61.8350/8450, tracking gains in domestic shares and strength in other Asian currencies.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis points at 8.38 percent, ahead of the 150-billion-rupee debt sale later in the day.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 bps at 7.53 percent, while the one-year rate also rises 2 basis points to 8.19 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, higher than Thursday's close of 6.85/6.90 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.20 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)