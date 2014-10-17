STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.42 percent and the broader NSE index 0.41 percent higher, led by stocks of domestic oriented companies including lenders such as HDFC Bank on value buying and hopes a likely win for the BJP in two recent state elections would help push key reforms.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 61.44/45 per dollar against its previous close of 61.8350/8450, as a rise in local shares along with positive U.S. unemployment and industrial output data helped sentiment, but traders remain cautious given the uncertainties about global economic growth.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 8.39 percent, as investors pared positions ahead of the weekend, with the uptick in global crude oil prices and the rise in U.S. treasury yields hitting sentiment early on.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 3 bps at 7.54 percent while the one-year rate closed 4 bps higher at 8.21 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 7.10/7.15 percent, higher than Thursday's close of 6.85/6.90 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)