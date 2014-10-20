STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index up 1.23 percent and the broader NSE
index 1.30 percent higher, after the government's energy reforms
lead to a rally in energy firms, while wins by Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's party in two state elections raise expectations
of additional reforms.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.26/27 per
dollar against its Friday's close of 61.44/45, after diesel
deregulation and state-election results.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.37
percent, after government ends diesel controls and raises gas
prices on Saturday. Measures should help lower wholesale
inflation and reduce government's fiscal subsidies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 3 bps to 7.51
percent while the one-year rate is 6 bps lower at 8.15 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent, higher from Friday's
close of 7.10/7.15 percent.
