STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 1.13 percent and the broader NSE index 1.14 percent higher, gains lead by energy firms after the government's energy reforms, while wins by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party in two state elections raise expectations of additional reforms.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.27/28 per dollar against its Friday's close of 61.44/45, tracking strong Asian currencies and surge in domestic stocks also aid.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.37 percent, after government ends diesel controls and raises gas prices on Saturday. Measures should help lower wholesale inflation and reduce government's fiscal subsidies.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 4 bps to 7.50 percent while the one-year rate is 7 bps lower at 8.14 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent, higher from Friday's close of 7.10/7.15 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)