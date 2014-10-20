STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.23 percent and the broader NSE index 1.28 percent higher, marking their biggest daily gain in more than one week after the government's energy reforms led to a rally in oil firms, while wins by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party in two state elections raised expectations of more reforms.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 61.36/37 per dollar against its Friday's close of 61.44/45, aided by gains in the domestic share market after the ruling party's success in the two state elections and after the government announced its decision to deregulate diesel prices.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3 basis points at 8.36 percent, after the deregulation of fuel prices and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bhartiya Janata Party wins in two state elections raised hopes of further reform measures from the government.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 9 bps to 7.45 percent while the one-year rate closed 15 bps lower at 8.06 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended higher at 8.85/8.90 percent, from Friday's close of 7.10/7.15 percent, as liquidity tightens ahead of festival. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)