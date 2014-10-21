STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.49 percent and the broader NSE index 0.48 percent higher, after India promised on Monday to open up the coal industry to private players, and overseas investors turns buyers snapping five days of selling.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.27/28 per dollar against its previous close of 61.36/37, after China's economy grew 7.3 percent in July-September, slightly above expectations of 7.2 percent and opening up the coal industry to private players, raising hopes of more reforms.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.34 percent on hopes of more reforms.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 bps at 7.41 percent while the one-year rate 5 bps lower at 8.01 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate at 8.70/8.75 percent, lower from Monday's close of 8.85/8.90 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)