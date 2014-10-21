STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.51 percent and the broader NSE index 0.53 percent higher, as miners such as Hindalco Industries Ltd and Jindal Steel and Power Ltd surge after the government said it would auction coal blocks. Also, overseas investors snap a five-day selling streak.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.28/29 per dollar against its previous close of 61.36/37, tracking strength in domestic shares on further reforms hopes.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.34 percent on hopes of more reforms but liquidity remains tight ahead of a long weekend.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 7 bps at 7.38 percent while the one-year rate 11 bps lower at 7.95 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.60/8.65 percent, lower than Monday's close of 8.85/8.90 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)