STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.55 percent and the broader NSE index 0.61 percent higher, as coal-related stocks such as Jindal Steel and Power surged on the government's plans to auction coal blocks that the top court cancelled in August.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 61.31/32 per dollar against its previous close of 61.36/37, as expectations for more reforms continued after the government announced it would auction coal blocks, but broader gains were capped by a rising dollar globally.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 8.37 percent as tighter liquidity conditions ahead of a long weekend offset the positive impact from the government's decision to auction coal blocks in the latest reforms by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 7 bps at 7.52 percent while the one-year closed was steady at 8.06 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 8.20/8.25 percent, lower than Monday's close of 8.85/8.90 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)